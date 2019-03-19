A highly divided Pendleton City Council was set to march forward on a parade fee ordinance until the discovery of a council rule forced them to halt.
With the council tied 4-4 at a meeting Tuesday, Mayor John Turner cast the first tie-breaking vote of his two-year tenure to pass an ordinance that would charge parades fees with a few notable exceptions.
But the council also deadlocked on a follow-up vote to codify the fee amount into a resolution, prompting Turner to ask City Attorney Nancy Kerns if he could break a tie on a vote for a resolution.
“Mr. Mayor, it looks like,” she said, pausing as she referenced the city council rulebook, “when an ordinance or resolution is voted upon by the council and does not receive a majority of yes or no votes, then the resolution or ordinance shall automatically be considered at the following council meeting and successive meetings if necessary until such time as a majority vote of the council is achieved.”
The revelation voided Turner’s initial vote and forced both the resolution and the ordinance to be moved to the next council meeting, extending a debate the council has engaged in since January.
The proposed law would assess a non-specific fee that would cover anticipated costs of policing the parade plus a 15 percent administrative fee.
Police Chief Stuart Roberts told the council that he started discussing the city’s parade laws not because he desired a fee but but due to the frequency of eleventh hour parade requests.
But the most contentious part of the ordinance is a list of events that are exempted from the fee — the Little League, Fourth of July, Westward Ho!, and Dress-Up parades.
During the public hearing, Pendleton resident Rex Morehouse questioned why some parades would be charged over others.
Councilor Carole Innes said she spoke with constituents about the issue, and some residents said they could understand why some parades like Westward Ho! were exempted because its popularity generated economic activity.
But Councilor Scott Fairley said he agreed with Morehouse, who ran against Fairley in 2016 for the Ward 2 seat.
“This ordinance essentially discriminates against the smaller events and I just don’t think as a council we should be supporting that,” Fairley said.
After Councilor Dale Primmer made a motion to pass the ordinance with a one-year sunset so the council could review the results of the law, Fairley asked him to amend it to remove the list of exemptions, but they couldn’t come to an agreement.
When it came to vote for the ordinance and the resolution, the same councilors contributed to the stalemates: councilors Jake Cambier, Becky Marks, McKennon McDonald, and Primmer voted yes and councilors Paul Chalmers, Linda Neuman, Fairley, and Innes voted no.
Turner said the council will discuss the parade fee ordinance further at a March 26 workshop, but will take no action.
In a less contentious vote, the council unanimously voted to contract with a new towing service for the first time since 1999.
Roberts, the police chief, said Blue Mountain Towing & Recovery has done good work for the past 18 years, but when he solicited bids, Frankie’s Towing & Roadside was the only company to return a complete bid.
The city’s contract with Frankie’s Towing is for three years with an option to renew for another three years after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.