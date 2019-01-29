The Pendleton City Council doesn’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but whether they ask them to pay for it is still up in the air.
On Jan. 8, the council held a first reading for an ordinance that would add a $1,500 fee to public parades with a few key exemptions. But instead of deliberating and voting on the proposal at its next meeting, the council threw it to a workshop for further discussion.
At the workshop Tuesday, Police Chief Stuart Roberts said he brought up the issue of parade security after reviewing meeting minutes from department staff meetings.
Roberts noticed that a recurring issue from the notes was that police officers were expressing concerns about managing parade routes, a new trend in Roberts’ 16 years as chief.
Although organizers are required to submit parade permit applications 15 days before the event, Roberts said he often receives the application for approval only a few days before the target date, forcing him to scramble to arrange personnel.
Roberts said it can be a morale issue to bring in cops to work weekends, and it’s also an expensive one, costing the department thousands of dollars per year.
He started talking about parade procedure with other city staff, and city administration eventually drafted an amendment to the city’s parade ordinance that included a $1,500 fee. Under the proposal, four events were exempted: Westward Ho! Parade, Dress-Up Parade, Fourth of July Parade, and Little League Parade.
These amendments sparked debate amongst the council.
Councilor Paul Chalmers believed that parades could handle the fee by passing on the cost to entrants and that no parades should get exemptions.
“I think that people have certain expectations with their property taxes, but the fact of the matter is that government can’t be all things to all people, nor should we try to be,” he said. “My philosophy has always been what we’re going to do, we’re going to do well, and there’s costs associated with that.”
Councilor Dale Primmer disagreed.
“I think parades are a part of something a community does, and by putting barriers in front of it, it just doesn’t feel good to me,” he said.
Councilor McKennon McDonald said parades add monetary value to the city through other sources of revenue like hotel room taxes.
Not everyone at the workshop believed the parades could survive a fee. Mayor John Turner predicted that the Little League Parade and Fourth of July Parade would go away if they had to pay a fee because they’re run by small nonprofits.
Roberts said there are already alternatives to parades that are available to organizers.
The parade ordinance wouldn’t apply to funeral processions, coordinated vehicle rides, or a fixed-point public rally. And if organizers move their parade or march from the street to the sidewalk, parade laws wouldn’t apply either.
City Manager Robb Corbett suggested the council pass the parade ordinance as is and then move onto a larger conversation on how to recoup public safety costs.
With the city continuing to attract more tourism events that could require police resources, Corbett suggested bringing in large event organizers to help figure out how to cover these costs.
When Turner asked the council if they would approve the ordinance with the exemptions, six councilors said they would.
But there was still enough lingering concern that the council decided to continue to discuss the issue at a future workshop rather than vote on it at a regular meeting.
