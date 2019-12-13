PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is keeping a light schedule ahead of the holidays.
The council will meet on Tuesday, where they will only vote on a few minor items.
That includes accepting a small, quarter-acre property from the Oregon Department of Transportation that’s in the city’s right-of-way east of the railroad viaduct near Westgate.
Council members will also meet as the Pendleton Development Commission earlier in the evening, but they’re slated only to hear committee updates.
The commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m., and the council meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held inside council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.