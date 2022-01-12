PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council has five seats up for election in May, but only one candidate has filed so far.
Prospective candidates have until March 8 to file for the May 17 election, giving incumbents and newcomers less than two months to enter their names. Voters will elect one candidate for each of Pendleton’s three wards, and thanks to an early resignation two years ago, two citywide, at-large candidates. If any of the winning candidates can’t secure more than 50%, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff held during the Nov. 8 general election.
In a series of interviews, incumbents up for election shared their election plans for 2022.
Ward 1 (Downtown, South Hill, Riverside)
Ward 1 Councilor Carole Innes was a first time candidate when she won her seat in 2020, but she sought a spot on the city council slightly earlier.
After Councilor John Brenne died in 2018, Innes was one of two candidates the council considered to fill the seat for the remainder of the year. The council opted for Chuck LeValle, but Innes stayed in the race for the full term, winning a majority of the vote against the incumbent and a third candidate.
Innes did not return phone messages requesting comment.
Ward 2 (North Hill, Westgate, airport)
As of Monday, Jan. 10, Ward 2 Councilor McKennon McDonald was the only candidate who has filed for office.
The president of the city council, McDonald first won office in 2014 at the age of 23 by defeating former Councilor Bryan Branstetter. She then won a second term unopposed in 2018. As she gained experience and other council members left office, McDonald went from a fresh face to its longest tenured veteran in the span of two terms.
McDonald was elected council president in 2019, a mostly ceremonial position that allows McDonald to preside over council meetings if the mayor is absent.
Ward 3 (Southgate, Tutuilla Road, McKay Creek)
Ward 3 Councilor Linda Neuman said she’s leaning toward running for reelection but hasn’t made a final decision on seeking a second term.
Neuman was a first-time candidate when she won her first term in 2018. Neuman was originally set to vie for the seat against retired U.S. Forest Service worker Bill Aney. But when Aney dropped out just ahead of the filing deadline, Neuman ran unopposed.
At-large
Thanks to early resignation, both at-large seats will be up for election in 2022.
Only a few months after winning a second term on the council in 2018, Councilor Paul Chalmers announced he was leaving Pendleton and resigning from his at-large seat on the council. The remaining councilors selected Steve Campbell from a field of nine applicants to fill the remainder of Chalmers first term and serve the first half of his second.
Campbell said he plans to run to fill the last part of Chalmers’ term. He said he likes the direction the city is heading toward and wants to keep on working on issues like housing. Whoever wins Campbell’s at-large seat will have to run again in 2024 for a full, four-year term.
The other at-large seat held by Councilor Jake Cambier will see a new face when the council convenes for its first meeting in 2023.
Cambier said he intends to retire at the end of his term. If he had run again and won, Cambier said he would have been 81 by the time his next term ended and he wanted to give someone else a chance.
Cambier was appointed to his at-large seat in 2016 to fill the final two years of Councilor Al Plute’s term after the latter resigned. In 2018, he won a full term by beating retiree Rex Morehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.