With the move date for the Pendleton Fire Department quickly approaching, the city council is beginning to consider what the market looks like for the department’s current facility at 911 S.W. Court Ave.
At a council workshop Tuesday, City Manager Robb Corbett said he’s had a “half-dozen” people approach him about acquiring the property once the department moves to its new headquarters this summer.
One of the pitches is from Clearview Disability Resource Center, which wants to use the facility to consolidate its warehouse and offices under one roof.
But the council didn’t seem committed to a single idea during the brief discussion on the topic.
Corbett said a staff member has suggested building luxury apartments on the property while Councilor Paul Chalmers said it would be a good site for a boutique hotel due to the property’s proximity to the Round-Up Grounds.
Councilor Dale Primmer was in favor of the city soliciting requests for proposal to gauge what sort of ideas developers had.
“I think you really want to do an RFP, otherwise we’re really limited by our imagination,” he said.
The council agreed with Primmer’s suggestion, although Chalmers said he would not be open to donating the property.
The council also reaffirmed that any revenue generated from the land sale would go toward maintenance and equipment for the new fire station at 1455 S.E. Court Ave.
