PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council followed through with the first part of their street repair funding plan Tuesday, approving an ordinance that will allow for a $3 increase to the street utility fee.
The flat fee is assessed to utility bills and varies by water line size, but the rate hike will push the fee to $8.50 per month for customers with three-quarters of an inch lines. City Attorney Nancy Kerns told the council that a follow-up resolution officially raising the fee would be presented for approval at its March 3 meeting.
Back in 2015, the council planned to raise money for street maintenance by instituting a street utility fee and a gas tax. While voters rejected the gas tax, the city council passed a $5 fee with annual price-indexed a month after Election Day.
The council is pursuing a similar strategy in 2020, just in reverse: the $3 street utility fee increase will be followed by a 4-cent gas tax proposal on the May ballot.
The other significant change to the street utility fee is the way it will be allocated.
The 2015 council dedicated the funding from the fee to residential streets, rather than some of the more traveled roads the city calls collectors and arterials.
Kerns said the city’s pavement management software indicates the city has done enough work on neighborhood streets that it’s time to turn attention to busier roads.
“To some extent, the goal that was intended has been achieved or begun to be achieved,” she said.
To lessen the impact of the fee hike to low-income residents, several councilors have supported the idea of an expanded discount program, but staff recommended the council wait until it can produce a separate resolution.
The city hopes to combine those two new revenue sources with a $2 hotel room tax, which has yet to be passed, and $110,000 in cuts to the general fund.
All of these moves are expected to generate more than $1 million annually for street maintenance, a number the city estimates will help reverse a deteriorating road system.
While the council organizes a campaign to support the 4-cent gas tax, local oil distributors have already voiced their opposition to the tax and spent money to defeat the 2015 gas tax proposal.
Pendleton hoteliers and the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association have also pushed back against the $2 hotel room tax proposal, and the latter has organized against similar taxes in other parts of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.