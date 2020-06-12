PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council held an emergency council meeting behind closed doors on Thursday, June 11, but ended the meeting without taking any action.
Mayor John Turner said the council met for about a half hour in executive session to talk about a potential affordable housing project from the flood relief package the state granted in March.
The emergency board bestowed $7.5 million in funds to help Pendleton replace some of the affordable housing it lost in the February flood, and the city has been assisted by the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon in identifying potential projects.
CAPECO was looking to use some of the money to buy one of the trailer parks in the Riverside area, one of the hardest hit areas in the county, but the deal fell through.
Turner said the council took no action at the meeting, but directed City Manager Robb Corbett to continue working on the project.
