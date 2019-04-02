The city of Pendleton has made its first steps toward its largest financial commitment to the unmanned aerial systems to date.
At a Pendleton City Council meeting on Tuesday, members unanimously agreed to give staff the green light to solicit bids for an estimated $11.2 million in infrastructure costs to bolster hangar capacity and establish a UAS industrial park at the Pendleton airport.
Pendleton city staff argue the investment is necessary to accommodate the rapid growth that’s accelerating the UAS range’s development timeline.
According to a recent staff presentation, annual man hours have grown from 2,080 in 2014 to 60,000 hours in 2018. Drone test range staff anticipates it will accumulate 100,000 hours in 2019.
UAS revenue has also grown from $10,000 in the 2014-15 fiscal year to $308,223 in 2017-18.
Officials expect that number to grow to $475,000 by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year in June and $791,000 in 2019-20.
“So all of the UAS companies, at this point, keep pointing their finger to that northeast portion of the airport along taxiway gulf as the area that they want to be located,” Public Works Director Bob Patterson said.
“So that timing is really now to put that shovel-ready ground into use and continue that economic engine with the UAS range,” Patterson added.
The city listed $2.2 million in assets rehabbed or acquired for the UAS range in the staff presentation, but its latest investment dwarfs it by a mile.
City officials are breaking costs down to $1.3 million for consultants, $4.4 million in improvements to the southern part of the airfield and $5.5 million in improvements to the northern airfield, which includes money from a $3 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant that the city hasn’t yet been awarded, but which city officials strongly expect to receive.
Officially, the council gave staff permission to pursue a bid for the initial phase of water and sewer extensions across the primary runway.
City Manager Robb Corbett said the rest of the project will have to be approved once the Economic Development Administration grant is approved.
Wayne Green, the airport engineer, said the city is waiting on the administration to finish an airspace impact study to complete the grant approval process.
A large portion of the money will come from nearly $25 million in loans the city received from the state to improve and maintain its water and sewer systems.
In order to pay back the loan, the city has implemented utility rate hikes.
Directly after giving staff the go-ahead for the UAS range expansion, the council approved a $157,500 bid from McCormack Construction to build new bathrooms at a World War II-era hangar occupied by defense contractor PAE ISR.
The bathroom, in addition to a renovation of the hangar as a whole, is paid for by a state grant.
