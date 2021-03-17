PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that allows electric scooters on city streets, clearing the way for a Southern California company to launch its scooter service in Pendleton next month.
At a Tuesday, March 16, meeting, Michael Covato, an executive with scooter company Bird, said Pendleton’s regulations were more conservative than some of the other cities he’s worked with, but he felt that Bird could function within them.
Bird plans to ship up to 55 scooters to Pendleton next month, with the fleet being managed by a yet-to-be-announced local partner. Users will be able activate and deactivate the scooters with a cellphone app and must ride them in the street.
The council also considered a companion ordinance to allow electric scooters on the Pendleton River Parkway, but after Police Chief Chuck Byram reminded the council that it conflicted with another ordinance, the council tabled the issue until the two laws could be reconciled.
Members met as both the city council and the Pendleton Development Commission on the evening of March 16, and took action on a number of issues.
• The council approved a contract with McCormack Construction to act as the construction manager and general contractor for an airport terminal renovation project.
McCormack will now need to determine the cost of the project, which includes refurbishing the lobby, conference room and bathrooms, rehabbing the office and tenant spaces, updating the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and creating disability access to the control tower.
• The council agreed to award Pave Northwest of Marcola a $75,102 contract to provide slurry seals and Commsurf Pro of Medford $164,104 for crack seals.
Crack seals and slurry seals are typically performed on higher quality streets to help preserve them and prevent more expensive repairs down the line.
• The council approved revisions to its parks and recreation, convention center and building fees in addition to new fees for police records, legal documents and electric vehicle charging.
The city is also adjusting its street utility fee. Whereas the fee used to rise each year based on a 2.5% increase or a price index — whichever was higher — the city will now only consider raises based on the index.
• Acting as the development commission, the council approved a contract with 2KG Contractors of Portland to build a new splash pad at Til Taylor Park for no more than $250,000.
The splash pad will replace the wading pool as a part of larger park renovation project.
• The council approved $670,120 in façade and second story grants to Pendleton developer Al Plute to renovate the old Odd Fellows building at 261 S. Main St. into a multi-use facility with 12 apartments on the upper floors. Plute, a former city councilor, will act as his own contractor, and will spend $1.7 million on the façade and upper story parts of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.