PENDLETON — Come May 19, more than half of the Pendleton City Council will share a ballot with one of their top priorities: a gas tax.
At a meeting Tuesday, the council unanimously approved asking voters for a 4-cent gas tax in the May primary election to help repair and maintain the city’s deteriorating street system.
During the public hearing, no one spoke for or against the resolution, but the gas tax has been a contentious issue in the past.
The council pursued a 5-cent gas tax in 2015, only to see nearly two out of three voters reject the proposal.
The petroleum industry opposed the 2015 proposal and local oil distributors have already indicated their distaste for another gas tax campaign.
The gas tax is a part of the council’s multi-pronged approach to raise more than $1 million in annual funding for street maintenance.
The council held a first reading for a $3 increase to the street utility fee and could approve it as soon as its Feb. 18 meeting.
Members also want to implement a $2 hotel room tax, but the council is giving staff more time to research how to implement the tax.
The council also committed to cutting $110,000 from the general fund budget and redirecting it to streets.
While these new taxes and fees could affect the street system’s long-term outlook, the city is already preparing for this year’s maintenance season.
The council unanimously approved a $72,374 bid from BCV Inc. of Wenatchee, Washington, to do crack seals and a $190,203 bid from Blackline Inc. of Vancouver, Washington, to do slurry seals over the summer.
Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the bids came in significantly below the city’s estimates. If staff is able to negotiate more street segments into the seal packages while remaining under budget, Patterson said staff may return to the council with a change order.
