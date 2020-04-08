PENDLETON — The building formerly known as Pendleton Fire Station No. 1 has a new owner.
At a meeting Tuesday, the Pendleton City Council unanimously approved selling the vacant station for $350,000 to Moto Stuff, a motorcycle parts company.
Owner Scott Hart plans to move his business’ headquarters from Hillsboro to Pendleton, where he plans to operate a boutique retail store and an “adventure motorcycle” business where tourists could rent motorcycles and then tour the region.
The Pendleton City Council initially revealed the bidders to buy the fire station in September, and spent the ensuing months negotiating with Hart after selecting him. Moto Stuff beat out a proposal from La Grande developer Gust Tsiatsos, who wanted to turn the building into a boutique hotel or housing development.
While the council sealed the deal on one long-gestating issue, it delayed decision on another.
The council approved a motion from Councilor Chuck Wood to table a vote on amending airport lease language for 60 days while a working group of city officials and airport business owners try to hash out their differences.
Both sides have disagreed for months on the interpretation of the “reversionary clause,” a piece of contract language that allows the city to recoup land from airport tenants once their leases end.
The council did take action on several other agenda items.
• The council unanimously approved a $1.8 million grant from Business Oregon to cover the costs of repairing the levee near Keystone RV Co., which was breached during the February floods.
Members also gave the green light to an intergovernmental agreement between the city, Umatilla County and Umatilla River Water Control District No. 1 to maintain the levee.
• The council agreed to buy a new street sweeper from Owen Equipment Co. of Portland for $244,628. Part of the cost of the vehicle was covered by trading in the existing sweeper.
