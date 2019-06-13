PENDLETON — As the Pendleton Fire Department prepares to move to its new digs at 1455 S.E. Court Ave., its current fire station at 911 S.W. Court Ave. will go on the market for the first time in its 59-year history.
But the city isn’t simply looking for the highest bidder to take over the property. Pendleton city staff explained how they expect to find the ideal buyer for the site through the request for proposal process at a Pendleton City Council workshop Tuesday.
City Planner George Cress said staff developed the process to provide the city with flexibility in deciding who should own the fire station next.
A draft letter advertising the request states that the city is looking for an experienced developer that proposes a concept that contributes to Pendleton “fiscally, socially, and environmentally.”
“The project should be financially successful on its own as well as having a broader catalytic or simulative effect that will lead to further redevelopment, higher property values and increased spending in the downtown,” the letter states. “Ideally the Project should go beyond something that is minimally feasible and offer more amenities that have an attractive design and inviting appeal.”
Through the letter, the city also said it was open to a public-private partnership that includes “regulatory and permitting assistance,” “offsite infrastructure,” and “financial resources.”
The council’s selection will get the 31,272-square-foot property, which includes the fire station, a small parking lot, and two houses the city rents out.
Although the city could be compensated for the building, it doesn’t know its exact worth: City Manager Robb Corbett said the building hasn’t received an official appraisal.
The city plans to lead a pre-submission tour of the fire station property to interested parties on July 11 and set an Aug. 7 deadline for all submissions.
Community Development Director Tim Simons said the council could select a project from the entirety of the submissions or whittle it down to a handful of finalists.
City Manager Robb Corbett said he’s already received interest in the property from a few nonprofits, which drew a question from Councilor Paul Chalmers about whether they were even going to consider them.
Adding that he didn’t have “heartburn either way,” he said many of the discussions around the urban renewal district, which encompasses the property, have revolved around ways to grow property tax revenue. If a nonprofit acquired the property, it could obtain tax-exempt status.
“Why would you wanna encourage (a nonprofit) who is a 501©(3) to come together with this plan, (and) expend the energy and effort, if it’s not even going to be a consideration?” he said.
Councilor Dale Primmer countered that he doesn’t want the proposals limited by the council’s imagination.
Corbett said city staff would make some revisions to the request for proposal letter and then release it to the public.
“I think the citizens will hold our feet to the fire that we get the very best out of this that we possibly can,” Councilor Carole Innes said. “As they should.”
