PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council could begin implementing its more than $1 million plan to fix the city’s roads within the next month.
In December, the council approved a road funding revenue plan that includes a 4-cent gas tax, a $2 hotel room tax, and a $3 increase to the street utility fee. Council members spent a Tuesday meeting plotting out how the revenue plan would be implemented in 2020.
The council discussed the implementation schedule and the hurdles that remain to raise more money for Pendleton’s failing street system.
Gas tax
The council already decided it wanted to put a 4-cent gas tax question on the May ballot, but City Attorney Nancy Kerns said the council should pass a resolution that starts the process at its Feb. 4 meeting.
Kerns said the council has the option of capping revenue generated by the tax. If gas tax revenue exceeds the cap, the rate would be lowered to come under it.
The idea didn’t gain much traction with the city council. Mayor John Turner said the council didn’t institute a similar cap for the marijuana sales tax.
Turner added that such a cap could hurt the city’s ability to fix streets because the cost of repairs go up over time but the revenue stream would remain stagnant.
“We won’t be able to purchase 10 years from now what we could purchase one year from now,” he said.
The council reaffirmed that it wanted a 10-year sunset provision in the ballot measure, which would require the city to either seek voter approval to continue the tax after a decade, or let it expire.
Utility fee
Raising the street utility fee will be a less laborious process because it’s building on an existing $5 fee passed by the council in 2015 rather than creating a new tax altogether.
Kerns said she could have a proposal ready in February, but there were still a few questions to answer.
Public Works Director Bob Patterson asked whether the council wanted to keep its current funding formula from the street utility fee, which targets neighborhood, residential streets: 70% for streets in good condition and 30% for roads in poor shape.
Turner said he wanted to make sure that residents who were paying the fee would be able to see improvements to the streets they drive on in the near future.
“I worry about erosion of citizen confidence,” he said.
The council seemed to like the idea of extending the 70-30 split to the whole street system rather than just neighborhood streets.
The council also wanted to shield low-income ratepayers from the effects of the fee hike, but debated whether it should be a percentage discount or waive the fee increase entirely.
Patterson suggested the council adopt a 35% discount on the overall street utility fee for eligible accounts that could be adjusted for inflation over time, which the council seemed to agree with.
Hotel tax
Implementing the hotel tax might face the most complicated process to come to fruition.
The idea of a hotel tax has already drawn opposition from local hoteliers and the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, and Turner said he expects scrutiny of the tax from both groups.
Even if the council passes the tax, Kerns said it would be subject to a referendum petition, which would throw the issue to the November ballot if successful.
The new lodging tax would also be subject to state law that requires cities to direct only 30% to the general fund while the rest must go to support a tourist-related facility.
To ensure all the hotel tax money goes toward roads, City Manager Robb Corbett said the city could swap revenue the Pendleton Convention Center earns from fees and services with the hotel tax revenues.
Corbett told the council he wanted more time to study the issue before coming back to the council with a recommendation.
Other factors
The plan also includes cutting $110,000 from the general fund budget to free up more money for road repair. The council will begin meeting about the 2020-21 budget in the spring.
Turner said a committee will begin meeting to discuss an event ticket fee on Thursday.
The council previously discussed the idea as another road revenue generator, but members held off on it after facing opposition from organizations like the Pendleton Round-Up Association and Stadium Entertainment, the company behind Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
