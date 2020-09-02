PENDLETON — The Tuesday, Sept. 1, Pendleton City Council meeting featured a likely first for the 140-year-old institution — a virtual swearing-in ceremony.
Both Kevin Martin and Sally Brandsen were appointed to the council, and while Mayor John Turner swore in Martin in person, Brandsen took the oath from her home as she was beamed into the meeting via video chat.
In an effort to implement social distancing measures, some councilors have attended the meetings online rather than sit at the council dais.
Martin and Brandsen replaced Chuck Wood and Becky Marks, respectively, who both elected to resign before their terms ended. Martin and Brandsen were both elected to full terms in May, and they’ll start their elected terms in January.
Among Brandsen and Martin’s first votes were to approve a $4 million amendment to a $14.9 million state loan the city has been using to pay for drinking water infrastructure projects. A city report states that the costs of an airport reservoir and booster station have increased since estimates were made in 2015, but Public Works Director Bob Patterson told the council he was hopeful that bids for the project would come in low and the city wouldn’t need to spend the extra money.
