PENDLETON — Banking on some positive signs from a previous failure, the city of Pendleton is gearing up for another run at a $25 million federal BUILD grant.
At a Pendleton City Council meeting Tuesday, members unanimously agreed to approve a $2 million match to the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Combined with a $2 million match from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the city plans to use the resulting $29 million to fix a longstanding traffic issue — the Interstate 84 Exit 209 interchange.
As Southgate transitions to Southeast Emigrant Avenue going northbound, vehicles line up in the left turn lane as they wait to turn onto Southwest 20th Street.
The turn lane queue combined with heavy traffic going both ways makes it difficult for Exit 209 traffic north of the freeway to turn left on Emigrant or proceed forward onto Southwest Frazer Ave.
To remedy this issue, the city and ODOT are proposing street widenings and a new signalized intersection.
The grant would also fund the extension of a section of Southwest Perkins Avenue south of the InterMountain Education Service District to the intersection of Southwest Nye Avenue and Tutuilla Road.
This is the second time the city has applied for the BUILD grant after coming up short last year.
Laura Slater, an ODOT project manager, explained to the council that their last application was still for $25 million but more expansive.
The Interchange Area Management Plan, the city’s roadmap for the project, calls for changes to Tutuilla Road and Southwest Hailey Avenue.
Slater said ODOT updated their traffic volume and cost estimates and realized they would need to add lanes to the northern improvements.
Combined with the increased costs of construction and right-of-way purchase, ODOT realized that the northside improvements would eat up most of the grant and match’s budget.
The projects south of the interstate would cost another $20 million, and neither the city nor the state has the money to complete those phases.
Councilor Dale Primmer asked how the project would affect nearby property owners.
The latest proposal would move the signaled intersection west and realign Southwest 20th Street and Exit 209, meaning the roads would run where several houses and businesses are now.
ODOT area manager Ken Patterson said the department would meet with property owners and tenants one-on-one to discuss their options and connect them with a relocation program.
The city has some reasons for optimism in its second attempt.
One of the projects the city lost out to last year belonged to the Port of Morrow, which secured the BUILD grant on its second try.
Additionally, ODOT told the city that the Exit 209 project had just missed the cut compared to other projects in Oregon.
Councilor McKennon McDonald asked the ODOT officials what would happen if the city’s grant application failed again.
Slater said ODOT would continue to design the project up to 50% before shelving it until a source of funding was identified.
If the grant is successful, Slater said ODOT expected to acquire all right-of-way properties by 2022 and complete construction in 2025.
After the councilors exhausted their questions, there wasn’t much discussion before the council unanimously approved the $2 million match.
The grant application is due by the end of the month and a decision on the BUILD grant is expected in the fall.
