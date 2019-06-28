PENDLETON — Months into discussions over the best way to raise revenue for road repairs, the Pendleton City Council is taking its ideas to the street.
The council met for a Tuesday workshop, where they reviewed a survey of proposals they plan to distribute to the public through a series of public meetings and presentations to community groups, city committees, and other organizations.
The council plans to use the feedback they get from these meetings and presentations to inform their decision on how to move forward on road funding.
The city has allocated $1.2 million for street maintenance for 2019-20, but a 2018 pavement study states that the city would need to spend somewhere between $1.6 million and $4.4 million per year to improve the overall quality of the street system.
A survey introduction states that the council is aiming to boost their annual road maintenance budget to $2.2 million.
After collecting input, the council will advance only a few of the ideas for deeper consideration.
Not listed among the proposals is a one-time $3 million appropriation from the urban renewal district. The Pendleton Development Commission will decide to spend the money at a meeting in July, but it can only go to streets in downtown Pendleton and some of the surrounding area.
Gas tax
This idea is the most familiar to both the council and local voters.
The city estimates it would generate $110,000 per year for every cent they assessed at the pump, with 40% of the revenue coming from out-of-town drivers.
But implementing the tax would require approval at the ballot box, a process the city has struggled with before.
The city attempted to pass a 5-cent gas tax in 2015, but it was defeated resoundingly when it went up to a public vote.
Voters did approve a 4-cent gas tax in 2009, but the money was specifically earmarked for the Airport Road extension, and it sunsetted within a few years. The city has since shifted much of its economic development focus to the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
Payroll tax
According to the city, the payroll tax would be assessed to employers of people who work in Pendleton.
For every 0.1% that’s taxed, the city expects to raise $343,000 per year.
A city-based payroll tax is not unheard of in other parts of the state. On June 10, the Eugene City Council passed a 0.003% payroll tax for public safety.
Hotel room entertainment fee
This fee would be assessed to every hotel room, bed and breakfast stay, and recreational vehicle spot in the city.
The city estimates that each dollar from the fee would generate $153,000 annually.
Lodgers already pay an 8% lodging room tax and a $1.50 tourism promotion assessment charge, but most of those funds go to the Pendleton Convention Center and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce.
Ticket fee
The fee would be focused on events attended by 500 people or more, and is expected to bring in $92,000 per dollar raised.
Some councilors said the revenue figure could be higher if the city counts events that attract 500 people or more over multiple days.
Street utility fee
Out of all the proposals, the street utility fee is the only one that’s already been implemented in Pendleton.
The council passed a $5 street utility fee in late 2015, and the fee has been subject to an annual consumer price index increase each year since then, meaning the residential fee is now $5.21 per month.
The fee currently raises $438,000 per year, and if the council were to raise it further, it would generate another $84,000 for each dollar raised.
Street light fee
The street fund is budgeted to spend $190,000 to power street lights in 2019-20, but if the city were to charge residents a street light fee, the city would be able to direct more money in the street fund toward road maintenance.
Pendleton would raise $86,000 per year for every dollar raised, according to the city’s estimates.
Restaurant sales tax
The state of Oregon is famously sales tax-free, but cities can impose their own sales tax.
The city expects that for each 1% assessed on restaurant sales, the city would garner $100,000 per year.
The city of Ashland has a 5% tax on all prepared food, but a 1% sales tax was voted down in Ontario in 2018.
