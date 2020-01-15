PENDLETON — At a Pendleton City Council workshop Tuesday, Mayor John Turner laid out the process the council would use to replace the late Ward 2 Councilor Scott Fairley.
In accordance with the city charter, Turner said the council would vote to declare Fairley’s seat vacant at its Jan. 21 meeting and will begin soliciting applications for appointment to the rest of the seat’s term, which runs through the end of the year.
The application deadline is Feb. 3 and interviews will be held the following day before the council makes its decision at the Feb. 4 meeting.
All applicants must reside in Ward 2, which is mainly comprised of the North Hill but also includes Westgate and the airport.
If the eventual appointee wants to stay on the council beyond 2020, they will have to file for election by March 10 and run in the May 19 primary.
The last appointment the council made was in 2018, when members appointed Chuck LeValle to fill the rest of the late Ward 1 Councilor John Brenne’s term. But LeValle would only end up serving for a few months after he was defeated in the election by Carole Innes.
