PENDLETON — The debate over Ubers and local taxi service is beginning in earnest, but the city of Pendleton already is playing referee.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the city of Pendleton posted a screenshot of a Facebook blog called “Boycott Elite Tax.”
“It has been brought to the City's attention that our logo is being used in connection with this page,” the city’s Facebook post states. “The City of Pendleton is not affiliated with this account in any way and has requested the logo be removed.”
“Boycott Elite Taxi” is a personal blog with more than 130 followers that posts messages critical of Elite Taxi, the city’s only taxi company, and in support of Uber, the ride-hailing company. Its page shows that it changed its cover image from the Pendleton city seal to a cartoon of a taxi driver flipping off a man on the sidewalk as the man leaves a one-star review on his phone.
One of the blog’s most recent posts encouraged its followers to attend a Feb. 8 workshop where the Pendleton City Council is set to discuss its taxi policy. The workshop was scheduled after some Uber drivers attended a Jan. 18 city council meeting and requested the city update its taxi ordinance to allow ride-hailing companies such as Uber to operate within city limits.
The Uber drivers argued that allowing ride-hailing would introduce a healthy dose of competition to the city and would give residents another option for transportation. But the owners of Elite Taxi want to maintain the ordinance’s status quo, arguing ride-hailing drivers likely would put Elite Taxi out of business but would be unable to fill the same hours of service or hold contracts with the city for transportation services such as Dial-a-Ride.
The city council uses workshops to discuss issues and learn more about them, but rarely uses the time to vote on them. At the Feb. 8 meeting, the council also will discuss the prospect of burying above-ground utilities on Southeast First Street and Southwest First Street.
An influx in urban renewal money has allowed the city to reconstruct streets all around the downtown area. But the city has held off on the two First streets while it considers spending more money to bury the utilities.
The council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The meeting also will be available online live via Zoom at bit.ly/3iaPLbo.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.