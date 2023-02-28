PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is holding a workshop Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. on widening Northwest Despain Avenue. The workshop starts a 6:30 p.m. n the council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Extending on-call engineer contracts also are on the agenda.

The city is considering widening Northwest Despain from Main Street to Northwest Seventh Street, while also resurfacing it. Some residents of the neighborhood have circulated a petition opposing the plan.

