PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is holding a workshop Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. on widening Northwest Despain Avenue. The workshop starts a 6:30 p.m. n the council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Extending on-call engineer contracts also are on the agenda.
The city is considering widening Northwest Despain from Main Street to Northwest Seventh Street, while also resurfacing it. Some residents of the neighborhood have circulated a petition opposing the plan.
"Some folks have expressed concern," City Manager Robb Corbett said, "so we asked for a workshop at which the council and public could find out what we want to do and why we're doing it."
The city council must approve contracts with engineers whom Pendleton keeps on retainer, Corbett said.
"To comply with the rules, the city council has to agree to extend the contracts for another year," he said. "Where we're at with the number of projects, the sheer workload is such that it would be better to renew contracts in a year than now. As city manager, I love seeing all the infrastructure upgrades underway now."
