PENDLETON — Pendleton City Council is holding a public hearing and vote on placing an initiative on the November ballot banning psilocybin product manufacture and service centers in Pendleton. Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a similar measure earlier this month, and Hermiston City Council is considering another.
While Oregon’s 2020 Ballot Measure 109 to legalize the hallucinogenic mushrooms passed statewide, 64% of voters in Umatilla County opposed it. Thus, cities and counties need to vote anew to ban psilocybin manufacture and services in their jurisdictions.
“We had the first reading on Tuesday (July 19),” Mayor John Turner said. “We’ll vote in two weeks, on the first Tuesday in August.”
There is strong support for the ban, but the council didn’t discuss it on July 19, Turner said.
Ballot Measure 109 established the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board to make recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority on scientific studies and research into the safety and efficacy of the psychoactive drug in treating mental health conditions. The advisory board also recommends requirements, specifications and guidelines for providing psilocybin services in Oregon.
The advisory board develops a long-term strategic plan for ensuring psilocybin services become a safe, accessible and affordable therapeutic option for all appropriate persons 21 years of age and older in Oregon. It also monitors and studies federal laws, regulations and policies regarding psilocybin.
Measure 109 directed the advisory board to submit recommendations for rules and regulations to the OHA before June 30, 2022.
Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board voted to recommend “milligrams” as the measurement standard. Facilitators need a standard dose in order to know how much psilocybin a client should receive. The board's products subcommittee recommended 10 mg doses for extracts and 0.5 grams for fruiting body and mycelium products at its June 22 meeting.
