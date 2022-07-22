PENDLETON — Pendleton City Council is holding a public hearing and vote on placing an initiative on the November ballot banning psilocybin product manufacture and service centers in Pendleton. Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a similar measure earlier this month, and Hermiston City Council is considering another.

While Oregon’s 2020 Ballot Measure 109 to legalize the hallucinogenic mushrooms passed statewide, 64% of voters in Umatilla County opposed it. Thus, cities and counties need to vote anew to ban psilocybin manufacture and services in their jurisdictions.

