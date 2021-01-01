PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council will spend part of its first meeting of 2021 tackling a contentious issue that wasn’t on their radar two months ago.
At its Jan. 5 meeting, the council is set to vote to amend its historic preservation ordinance to exclude sidewalk stamps — old etchings in the concrete denoting the street’s historic name — from future preservation.
The issue came to a head in November, after the Pendleton Historic Preservation Commission directed staff to preserve four sidewalk stamps named after Confederate figures along Southeast Byers Avenue as the city did work on the streets and sidewalks. Pendleton resident Joshua Walker broke a Jefferson Davis stamp that had been removed from the sidewalk and affixed a pro-Black Lives Matter sign to it, an act of protest that drew a criminal mischief misdemeanor charge.
After initially opposing any action on the stamps, Mayor John Turner directed staff to halt plans to reinstall or re-imprint the stamps and draft a policy to prevent future stamp preservation. Turner said his change of heart was spurred by the city’s lack of consistency, pointing out historic areas in town where they weren’t preserved.
Activists spoke out against the stamps at December 2020 council meeting, and both opponents and proponents will get a chance to speak at the Jan. 5 public hearing.
The council meeting will be held in the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Visitors can either attend in-person or over Zoom through a link on the city council’s digital agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.