PENDLETON — The Marigold Hotel will remain closed for business.
The Pendleton City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, unanimously voted to uphold the city staff’s decision to suspend and revoke The Marigold’s business license following a Nov. 9 shooting at the 105 S.E. Court Ave. building.
The Marigold owner Shivam Patel appealed the city’s decision, giving the city council the opportunity to either affirm the revocation or reverse it. The council held a hearing where both Police Chief Chuck Byram and Patel were allowed to make their cases.
Patel and his attorney, Matthew Lowe, assured the council the owner would take a much more active role in The Marigold going forward. Patel said he planned to hire a late-night security guard and upgrade his security system to create a safer environment at the hotel. All he needed was three months to prove to the city that he could turn around The Marigold.
Byram used his time to recount a steep increase in service calls since Patel took over in late 2019. He said he met with Patel several times over the years to address The Marigold’s pattern of criminal activity, and although Byram admitted Patel had made some efforts to correct it, the hotel owner continued to hire employees who were permissive and sometimes complicit with the crimes.
Ultimately, the council voted to uphold the staff’s decision.
But it’s not necessarily a permanent end to The Marigold. While the council may have affirmed staff’s decision, City attorney Nancy Kerns told the council that City Manager Robb Corbett could allow The Marigold to reopen once he determines it no longer represents a threat to public safety.
