PENDLETON — The field vying to replace Paul Chalmers on the Pendleton City Council is expansive enough that it will be addressed in its own meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, even as a lack of business spurred the city to cancel the council’s scheduled Nov. 3 meeting.
According to Deputy City Recorder Donna Biggerstaff, the council will interview all the candidates on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. and make a selection, but the new councilor won’t be sworn in until the council’s Nov. 17 meeting.
Since the council announced the vacancy for the at-large seat on Oct. 26, the city has received applications from four new candidates.
• Steve Campbell is a commercial banker at Banner Bank and the chair of the Pendleton Development Commission’s advisory committee.
• Wendy Meisner is a longtime Pendleton resident.
• Melissa Shumake is a Walla Walla city planner and member of the Pendleton Library Board. She lost an election for an open Ward 2 seat in May.
• Adam Sieders is an Oregon Army National Guard veteran and a software development manager at Interpath Laboratory.
The four candidates join a trio who applied before the vacancy was made official: Wildhorse Resort & Casino employee Roy Jones, retired financial officer Tom Kligel and retired accountant Lonnie Read.
Whoever is appointed to the seat will serve through 2022, but will have to run for election to serve the final two years of the term. The seat would be back up for election in 2024 and would be for a full, four-year term.
