PENDLETON — Maintaining their code of silence, the Pendleton City Council will interview potential buyers for the old fire station at 911 S.W. Court Ave. behind closed doors.
At a city council meeting, Pendleton resident Rex Morehouse asked the council whether they were going to hold the interviews in an open meeting.
Mayor John Turner said the council would meet with the potential buyers in an executive session, meaning all discussions about the property and buyers would be shielded from public view until the council made a decision.
The city asked for proposals for the vacated fire station by Aug. 22, but since then, city officials have declined to identify who has submitted a proposal.
The East Oregonian independently verified two people who have submitted a proposal: La Grande developer Gust Tsiatsos and Hillsboro business owner Scott Hart.
Tsiatsos owns a boutique hotel and restaurant in La Grande, and he wants to do a similar project in Pendleton. Hart has declined to share details about his project, but he owns a dirt bike equipment business in Hillsboro.
The interviews are set for a city council workshop on Sept. 24.
