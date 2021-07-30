PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council has scheduled a light meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 3, but members still are poised to approve a couple of contracts.
The council agenda includes items about a proposed $150,000 contract with Interstate Concrete & Asphalt to patch over utility cuts and a proposed lease with American Sprinklers Inc. to rent land at the Pendleton airport.
The council meeting will be held Tuesday at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The meeting can also be accessed virtually via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3iaPLbo.
