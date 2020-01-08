PENDLETON — Pendleton City Councilor Scott Fairley died Tuesday evening while traveling through Mexico. He was 53.
According to his wife, Kimbra Cook, Fairley died after suffering an aneurysm. Prior to his death, Fairley had been in a Mexican hospital for several days while awaiting surgery.
Fairley is survived by Cook and his adult stepson, Lieden Cook.
A regional development officer for Business Oregon, Fairley was elected to the city council in 2016 and was set to complete his first term at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.