PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council spent time at a Tuesday workshop agreeing that homelessness is an issue, but what to do about it remained an open question.
Councilor Carole Innes, a member of a committee on homelessness, said she’s met with nonprofits that serve Pendleton’s homeless population. Additionally, she’s begun volunteering with Neighbor 2 Neighbor, Pendleton’s weekly day center program.
As the council mulls changes to the way it deals with homelessness, Innes said the city hasn’t committed to one of the potential solutions.
“It’s a big issue,” she said. “We have not said as a council, ‘We want to build a homeless shelter.’”
If the council does go that route, Innes said there are grants available to help with funding it.
The rest of the council’s response was mixed.
Councilor Paul Chalmers said the top homelessness complaints are from pedestrians who aren’t comfortable walking on the Pendleton River Parkway because of the presence of nearby homeless camps, and from business owners who say homeless are trespassing onto their property to sleep in their doorways or rifle through their dumpsters.
Councilor McKennon McDonald said she’s encountered more homeless people in downtown Pendleton in recent months than in her daily walks on the parkway.
Mayor John Turner said he’s unsure if the city should change its approach, which he called “benign” and “friendly.”
Turner said Pendleton already experiences higher rates of homelessness because of services offered by organizations like the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon and the Salvation Army.
While he thought the council and police department weren’t interested in ”persecuting homeless people,” he also added that there have been some “very disturbing scenes” in Portland and Seattle when they provided more services.
Chalmers said the problem was compounded by the state’s shrinking number of mental hospital beds, but the city’s primary responsibility should be to the city’s taxpayers.
“There’s just a boatload of folks, that’s the lifestyle they choose,” he said. “I don’t think we need to validate that at any cost because there’s services that are being provided for people who choose that.”
Innes said locals who want to stay permanently homeless is a minority, but mental health is an issue.
While the longterm housing situation for the homeless remains unsolved, the council is moving ahead with an ordinance that will change the way homelessness is enforced.
The council will soon consider a proposed law that would repeal the city’s ban on loitering but would also add new prohibitions on public camping and sleeping on public benches.
“If we are very strict about cleaning up the river parkway and under the edges of the bridge, those people are just going to float into our neighborhoods,” she said. “They are going to have to find some place to stay.”
She added that she recently spoke with a homeless man who had lost his camp and was now sleeping in a garage, and she was unsure if had secured permission to stay there.
This isn’t the first time the city has put some thought on where to house the homeless.
In 2018, former Pendleton City Manager Larry Lehman said the city held internal discussions about establishing a regulated homeless camp.
Walla Walla actually started one in 2016, and after some trial-and-error, the city and a local nonprofit now maintain a cluster of huts that are open to the homeless year-round.
Before discussing the issue further, Turner said Innes should return with recommendations from the committee.
