PENDLETON — Heading into the homestretch of a series of public polling meetings, a couple of city councilors took some tough questions from the business community at a Pendleton Chamber Commerce monthly luncheon Tuesday.
Standing in a conference room at the Pendleton Convention Center, Mayor John Turner and councilor Linda Neuman explained that the council was able to raise its average road repair funding from $300,000 to $1.2 million.
“The bad news is that it’s not really enough,” Turner said.
Looking to raise another $1 million annually for road repair, the council members passed around the list of options they had been circulating to various community groups for months.
The options include an income tax, payroll tax, gas tax, hotel room entertainment fee, event ticket fee and a restaurant sales tax.
“No one’s crazy about paying taxes or fees,” Neuman said. “We understand that.”
Some audience members disliked some options more than others.
Kristine Taylor, owner of the Pendleton Allstate Insurance Agency, was opposed to anything that might increase her utility bill. One of the council’s options includes raising the street utility fee, which is now $5.21 per month.
“My fees are extreme,” she said.
Taylor referenced the fact that Pendleton is in the midst of a series of annual water and sewer rate increases that have seen rates rise by 10.5% each year. The rate hikes began in 2015 and will expire in 2020.
She did like the idea of a gas tax, which previously failed at the ballot box when voters rejected a 5-cent tax in 2015.
If the council were to pursue a gas tax again, Turner said the city would likely sunset it after 10 years when the street system was brought back into good condition.
Kristen Dollarhide, tourism and hospitality manager for Travel Pendleton, asked if there would be a line item on receipts whenever drivers filled up at a gas station.
Eli Stephens, a property manager who said he used to own a gas station, said gas station operators would have discretion on how to divvy up proceeds between various taxing agencies.
Turner said the council wanted to have a plan for street funding by December. Turner said if the council pursues new taxes, it would take time to prepare for an education campaign before putting the issue on the ballot.
The city will hold more town hall meetings open to the public on street funding on Oct. 21 at the Sherwood Heights Elementary School gym, and Oct. 28 at the Washington Elementary School gym. Both meetings will be at 7 p.m.
