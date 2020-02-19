The Pendleton City Council talked about Edwards Apartments, at the corner of Southeast Dorion Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street in Pendleton, at length Tuesday during its city council meeting before adjourning into executive session to discuss it some more. The council didn’t take any action once members emerged from behind closed doors, but several councilors encouraged staff to use the city’s civil code to compel action from the owner. The complex, which was constructed in 1909, has sat vacant since it was deemed uninhabitable by the city in 2011.