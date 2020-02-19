PENDLETON — The owner of Edwards Apartments offered to sell his 602 S.E. Dorion Ave. property to the city, but some Pendleton city councilors seemed more intent on making the blighted building a target for code enforcement than readying the purchase paperwork.
At a meeting Tuesday, the council talked about Edwards Apartments at length before adjourning into executive session to discuss it some more. The council didn’t take any action once members emerged from behind closed doors, but several councilors encouraged staff to use the city’s civil code to compel action from the owner.
City Attorney Nancy Kerns provided a brief history of the property, which the city shut down in 2011 amid frequent calls for service and public health and safety hazards.
The building has stayed vacant while it changed hands a few times, eventually landing in the hands of Joe Bachmeier of Pendleton.
Bachmeier told the council in January that he soon realized that the former apartment complex needed more work than he was able to do, and he offered to sell it to the city for demolition or redevelopment for $50,000.
Kerns said Bachmeier has taken steps to gut the interior of the building, and even got permits to do electrical work in the facility, although it’s still without power.
Given that the building remains unoccupied and sealed off from public access, Kerns said there was little in the dangerous buildings code the city could use to cite Bachmeier besides a provision that prohibits property owners from boarding up windows for longer than 90 days.
As long as the building isn’t a threat to public safety or health, Kerns said the city has to respect private property rights that are spelled out by Oregon state law and the Constitution.
Councilor Chuck Wood pushed back against Kerns’ argument, distributing photos that showed some gaps in the building where people could get in.
“It bothers me immensely that we don’t take a more aggressive stance on these things,” he said.
Wood drew agreement from councilors Becky Marks and Paul Chalmers, who questioned Kerns’ hesitance to cite the building owner.
“It sends the message that there’s nothing the city can do about it,” he said.
Councilor Carole Innes agreed that something needed to be done about Edwards, but added that the city would need to crack down on all the prominent blighted properties and not just the dilapidated apartment complex.
Bachmeier did not return a phone message requesting comment on Wednesday.
While the council didn’t take any official action Tuesday, Kerns wrote in an email Wednesday that “code enforcement personnel will investigate the matter and proceed according to the results.”
If the city decides to begin citing Bachmeier, the city’s action could lead to fines and liens for various code violations. Any citation could be contested in Pendleton Municipal Court.
