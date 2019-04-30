The city of Pendleton held its first budget committee meeting Tuesday morning, and although discussion touched upon the Public Employees Retirement System and street funding, committee members didn’t comment on one of City Manager Robb Corbett’s stated concerns.
“We largely rely on the (Umatilla County Special Library District), which seems to be (in) a state of flux as it tries to determine the appropriate method to appropriate their tax dollars,” he wrote in a 2019-20 budget statement he read before the committee. “The city is concerned as this threatens to reduce or share of tax dollars for operations.”
In an interview after the meeting ended, Corbett said the city hadn’t been given a specific cut in funding, but the prospect of changing the formula nonetheless worried staff that it would result in some sort of reduction.
“We don’t want to see any further cuts to the library,” he said.
Library district Director Erin McCusker didn’t agree with Corbett’s assessment that the district was in “a state of flux,” adding that this was exactly the reaction the district was trying to avoid when it informed cities that it was taking another look at its funding formula.
Formed in the 1987, the Umatilla County Special Library District levies 37 cents per $1,000 in assessed value to support community libraries across the county.
Twenty percent of the of the library district’s budget goes toward its operations. Besides staffing three personnel, the district provides courier services, small library cataloguing, training, ebook access and more to its member libraries.
The other 80% goes directly to a public library sponsored by the Ukiah School District, the Hermiston Public Library to provide library services to Hermiston’s rural residents, and the libraries in Umatilla County’s 10 other incorporated cities.
McCusker said libraries can spend the money on staff and other library related expenditures, but facility maintenance is the responsibility of the local governments that manage the libraries.
With the Hermiston library largely independent of the library district, the Pendleton Public Library takes a strong plurality of the funding: 29%.
In the proposed 2019-20 budget, the library district’s contribution is nearly half of the $1 million library fund. By comparison, the contribution from the general fund, which is mostly derived from the city’s cut of property taxes, is only 10%.
The library district has long existed with the same distribution formula, but it tried revisiting its formula around 2016.
Corbett said he was a member of the ad hoc committee that came up with recommendations for the formula, but the library district board rejected them.
McCusker didn’t arrive at the library district until July 2017, but she’s reviewed the committee’s meeting minutes and described the meetings as “contentious.”
“It became a really contentious situation and it left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths,” she said.
McCusker said there wasn’t consensus amongst the committee by the time it recommended a new 85-15 split in the funding formula, among other significant changes, and with dissension from several library directors, the board voted to reject the committee’s findings.
Nearly two years later, McCusker said the library district wants to more clearly define its funding formula while avoiding past conflict.
The metrics the library district used to determine its formula are mostly lost to time, although McCusker is starting to piece the district’s original logic together by combing through old documents.
McCusker said the library district wants a transparent formula that all of its libraries can follow and it hasn’t committed to changing any of its members’ allotments. The district sent out a letter April 2 to lay out the reasoning behind revisiting the formula and the process it would use to determine it.
“Our intent is to understand and confirm the current distribution percentages through a distinct formula or possibly create a new formula through a meaningful and deliberate process that encourages input and participation from our 12 partner libraries and stakeholders,” the letter states.
The library board plans to start having formal discussions on the funding formula in February with a final decision made in July 2020.
The library district wants local library directors to be a part of the process, and Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Costley said the city intends to participate in discussions.
Even if negotiations result in an altered formula, it wouldn’t take effect immediately. The district and its member libraries are locked into a contract under the current formula under a multi-year contract starting in July.
As for the Pendleton Budget Committee, it’s members will get a chance to talk more about library funding when it reconvenes Thursday.
