The city is spending more than ever on repairing and maintaining streets, but the quality of its road system is continuing to decline.
That fact led the city council to direct City Manager Robb Corbett to propose hypothetical cuts he would make if the council wanted to direct more money to street funding without raising new taxes or fees.
Adding together revenue from the state and federal gas tax, the marijuana sales tax, and the street utility fee, Corbett’s exercise sets Pendleton’s current annual road budget at a little more than $1 million.
Although that’s much higher than the $300,000 the city used to spend for year on street maintenance, a 2018 report showed that the road system’s overall condition has continued to worsen while its backlog hasn’t stopped growing.
In order to stop bleeding, Corbett said he would need to find another $185,000 in the budget to raise the road maintenance fund to $1.2 million annually.
Corbett proposed:
• Redirecting the $18,000 contribution to the community art fund to the general fund for road repairs. Derived from an earmark in the lodging room tax, Corbett said the council would need to pass an ordinance changing its designation. The Pendleton Arts Commission would need to apply for more grants to stretch out its existing funds.
• Selling the Vert complex, which would save $65,000 in maintenance costs.
• Eliminating the intern position from the Resource Assistance for Rural Environments program, which the city contributes $22,000 toward
• Eliminating some of the “other” line items in the non-departmental budget, including Christmas light maintenance and replacement, the Main Street flower baskets, and insurance for the Pendleton senior center.
• Completely cutting the $54,000 economic development fund. The economic development director’s salary would then be entirely covered by the airport fund.
Although these cuts allow the city to spend $1.2 million on streets per year, Corbett provided the council with a few alternatives, like lowering park maintenance standards or selling off some neighborhood parks.
Although it involves raising fees, Corbett said fees cover only 19 percent of recreational programs’ costs. If recreation fees were raised to cover 40 to 60 percent of the cost, the industry standard according to city officials, the city would see an additional $100,000 in revenue.
Most of Corbett’s suggestions under the exercise affect the general fund, the city’s only discretionary fund that mostly covers public safety and parks and recreation.
In his report, Corbett called the general fund “broken” and highlighted how its beginning fund balance was projected to fall over the next five years.
“I am opposed to using the general fund to balance the needs of the street fund because we are displacing the problem,” he wrote. “We will have nicer roads, but we will exacerbate the problem in the general fund.”
Councilor Dale Primmer asked if Corbett considered eliminating full-time positions, but Corbett said any layoffs or unfilled positions would hurt city services.
Councilor Scott Fairley said it was clear that the city needed to generate more revenue to fix its roads while noting that the council’s official goal is to begin improving the overall condition of its street system rather than holding the status quo.
“We need to make a decision and get off the dime and stop talking and make a commitment to solve this problem,” he said. “We all know there’s a problem. We have solutions to fix them. We just need to do something with it.”
The council briefly discussed ways to generate new revenue, including long-existent ideas like a local gas tax, which voters rejected in 2015.
But newer concepts were also proposed by councilors, like a surcharge on event tickets or spinning off the fire department into its own taxing district, which would free money from the general fund.
Before discussing new revenue further, the council will get another look at potential budget cuts.
A report commissioned by the city to look at potential budget efficiencies will be delivered to the city later this month.
