After the Pendleton Airport Commission helped facilitate a compromise between general aviation businesses and airport administration over a contentious update to ground lease language, the Pendleton City Council is mulling some significant revisions.
At a council workshop on Tuesday, City Manager Robb Corbett said he had some concerns over the commission’s proposal regarding the “reversionary clause.”
Businesses can only lease land instead of buying it at the airport, and the commission wanted to update language that allows the city to automatically acquire the building once the business’ lease ends.
The reversionary clause was an anathema to airport businesses, who said the contract language would devalue their investments and kill further entrepreneurship at the airport.
To accommodate the airport business community, the airport commission approved a lease option where tenants could avoid a reversionary clause if they agreed to pay twice the standard land lease rate.
Among Corbett’s concerns is that this option would not help the city recoup the entire value of the building at the end of the lease, a condition officials say the city needs to meet to comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules.
City Councilor McKennon McDonald warned the council against making wholesale changes without respecting the airport commission’s recommendation.
“We have commissions for a purpose, and the commissions, they really spend time focusing in on this stuff,” she said. “And it’s really kind of been a pet peeve of mine … (for the council) to make significant changes after there’s been consensus already drawn amongst the group and all involved parties.”
Steve Lawn, the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems officer and a commercial pilot, said local business owners were bristling most at the word “reversion” because they interpreted it as a land grab by the city.
Lawn said the FAA had different priorities.
“Their concern is not necessarily that the sponsor takes ownership of that building, just that the land is going to be available for positive aeronautical use at the end of it.”
Lawn said the airport doesn’t necessarily need a reversionary clause in its leases, but it does need some standards to ensure the buildings were properly maintained.
Lawn said many airports conduct inspections at the end of a lease. If the tenant checks off all the boxes, they can renew their lease and continue on at the airport.
Some of Corbett’s other concerns included removing language that automatically gave tenants the option of accessing two, 10-year lease extensions and transferring the option of removing buildings at the end of the lease from the leaseholder to the city.
Corbett later added that he liked the idea of having an option for tenants to avoid the reversionary clause and noted that it was popular amongst the business community.
Corbett said he would bring back an unaltered version of the commission’s recommendation to the council at a future meeting, but he would also include his suggested amendments in a separate document for further consideration.
