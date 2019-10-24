PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton closed the top half of Airport Road Monday and expects to keep it closed for a couple of weeks.
According to an email from Community Development Director Tim Simons, the detour will take drivers through Northwest H Avenue, 49th Street, and A Avenue.
The city is closing the road as contractors extend a sewer line to the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Industrial Park on the Pendleton airport airfield.
