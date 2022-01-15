PENDLETON — At its first meeting of the year, the Pendleton Development Commission will try to resolve an issue from its past and present before considering the next steps for its future.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the commission meets to discuss the latest funding proposal for Moto Stuff, the motorcycle parts company that owns BackFire Station, a business at 911 S.W. Court Ave.
The Pendleton City Council handpicked Moto Stuff to buy the old fire station and then, acting as the development commission, granted owners Scott Hart and Erin Bennett $494,819 to get the business started through the urban renewal district. Moto Stuff began renovating the building, moving their motorcycle parts operations from Hillsboro and opening BackFire Station, a restaurant and lounge.
But in December, Hart and Bennett returned to the development commission with a status update. In order to complete the renovation project, which includes space for vacation rentals and a motorcycle service shop, Moto Stuff would need an additional $470,721. as well as an expedition on the reimbursements. The couple attributed the request to several unexpected factors, including raising material costs and a labor shortage that extended the timeline of the project.
The commission didn’t come to a decision at the December meeting and when members were scheduled to consider the proposal a week later, the agenda item was pulled before the meeting started while the proposal was further refined. The Jan. 19 meeting will include a new proposal from City Manager Robb Corbett and Charles Denight, the associate director of the commission.
The proposal from staff equates to $80,281 in additional funds. In an interview, Denight said rather than pore over Moto Stuff’s receipts and records, staff met with the city’s community development department to calculate the increase in costs based on the Construction Price Index. Using the index and comparing costs from late 2020 to late 2021, staff concluded that costs rose by 16% and applied it to the original grant amount, leading to the $80,281 figure.
Although the new proposal is up for consideration, Corbett and Denight’s staff report does not recommend the commission take action one way or another.
After a potential decision on Moto Stuff, the commission will be asked to approve a new contest for new business.
A collaboration between the development commission, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, the Pendleton Downtown Association and the Small Business Development Center at Blue Mountain Community College, the Jump Start Committee’s contest would solicit proposals from entrepreneurs to launch new businesses in downtown Pendleton.
The three winners would be provided a $20,000 forgivable loan, parts of which will be forgiven in six-month increments over two years provided the winners are able to keep consistent hours of operation, provide examples of their marketing , show evidence of positive financial results or anticipated positive results and stick with their business plan. The winners will be expected to put up $5,000 of their own money to match the loan, meaning they should start their business with at least $25,000 in capital.
Denight said the Jump Start Committee chose to offer forgivable loans instead of grants because it gave the committee a way to stay connected with the businesses, ensure they stay the course and offer assistance if needed. Contest winners won’t be prevented from applying to the development commission’s other grant and loan programs, potentially adding more money to the pot.
If the development commission approves the contest, the Jump Start Committee intends to advertise it to students at BMCC and Eastern Oregon University.
After the commission meeting ends, commissioners will switch to their primary role as city councilors and take action on several issues, including the hiring of a planning consultant for a bus barn project and renewing their funding agreement with the Umatilla County Special Library District.
The development commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the council chambers in Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The commission meeting will be immediately followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings can also be accessed virtually via Zoom at bit.ly/3zZlbJb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.