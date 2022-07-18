PENDLETON — Jennifer Colton, Pendleton's communications specialist, has been assigned four new initiatives.
“She won’t handle communications for all departments,” City Manager Robb Corbett said. “The police department, for instance, sends out its own briefs and press releases. But we’re geared up to communicate better internally and with the public. We want to focus on a few areas and be more proactive.”
Improving communication with people impacted by construction projects is the first area, Corbett explained.
“People’s lives are disrupted by public works,” he said, “so we want to do a better job of keeping residents informed. That’s a big part of what our communications person will do.”
Another part of the program focuses on getting out in front of hot button issues, Corbett said.
“For example, there was confusion in the public over why Uber was important,” he recalled. “People wondered, ‘Am I going to lose my dial a ride or taxi tickets?’ We can do a better job of telling our story.”
The city launched a 20-question survey to evaluate how well it communicates with residents and visitors on July 1.
The survey is open through August 15. Participants who complete it on or before July 31 and choose to provide contact information will be entered into a drawing for one of four $25 gift cards.
Internal communications is a third area of focus, Corbett stated.
“The city has about 100 employees in 10 departments,” he noted. “They don’t know everything. Some people think parks department workers should know about the airport. We’d like internal memos so employees in different departments can find out what’s going on, or know how to find out, so they can act as ambassadors of the city.”
Corbett recalled when, as a meter reader, he would get questions about other departments he couldn’t answer.
A state of the city Zoom call has been set up, with regular quarterly updates, Corbett reported.
“If all employees are unable to attend, they can review it later,” he said. “The 10 department heads are invited to attend and give an overview of their operations. At the end, employees are encouraged to ask questions.”
Lastly, the city aims to tout its successes better, Corbett concluded.
“We want to talk about the accomplishments of which we’re proud,” he said. “We want to brag a little. I hope she has time to promote what we’re doing right.”
Communications specialist is a new position, Colton said. She was hired in April.
"It goes along with the city council's goal to improve communications," she said. "In order to address internal and external communications, they wanted a new person."
Half of Colton's funding comes from the public works department.
"I've worked with them a lot to get the word out about their projects," she said.
Colton has worked for multiple newspapers, including the East Oregonian, and for two Hermiston radio stations, where she was news director for six years. She was also an adjunct professor of communications at Blue Mountain Community College.
"We moved to Pendleton eight years ago," she said. "I commuted to Hermiston, so that was one reason why I applied for this job. Another is that, as a reporter, I had been on the receiving end of press releases. I read a lot that were bad, so I know what works. I wanted something a little different, being on the other side for a change, with a different skill set."
While driving to Hermiston one winter day, Colton got stuck on I-84 by a crash ahead of her.
"I recorded the news sitting on the freeway," she recalled. "We called remote recording our 'mobile newsroom', so that time it an 'immobile newsroom'."
Colton's expanded responsibilities don't daunt her.
"I've been here three months and haven't been fired yet," she said.
