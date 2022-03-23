PENDLETON — A new Pendleton-based energy company is receiving federal assistance on electrical power storage.
Coyote Steals Fire Energy Group of Pendleton filed its articles of incorporation with the state in July 2021. The U.S. Department of Energy on March 15 announced Coyote Steals Fire was one of 14 organizations nationwide to successfully apply for such aid under the Energy Storage for Social Equity Initiative.
Patrick Mills, project manager at CSF Energy Group, said staff at U.S. national laboratories will provide the company with technical assistance with the storage portion of its work with its partners, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He said the company is in discussions with the CTUIR Board of Trustees “as how best to generate, store and distribute energy to reservation communities.”
Jiselle Halfmoon, interim communications director for the tribes, said CSF Energy Group is a separate, independent company that Donald Williams, an enrolled tribal member, founded.
The Department of Energy launched the Energy Storage for Social Equity Initiative in September 2021 to support power storage in underserved communities to increase resilience and long-term affordability of their energy supply.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory of Richland, Washington, and Sandia National Laboratory of Albuquerque, New Mexico, will help the 14 groups assess their energy challenges, evaluate solutions and find partners to meet their client communities’ goals.
Greg Koller, senior public affairs advisor at PNNL, said the technical assistance team will work closely alongside Coyote Steals Fire to evaluate needs, scope and feasibility of energy storage to meet local energy goals.
“Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will conduct an equity and workforce analysis for Coyote Steals,” he said, and assistance “may include system and load analysis, energy storage sizing and siting, equity metrics, economic and financial analysis and utility interconnection requirements.
“Our ES4SE Team is scheduling meetings with the selected participants over the next few weeks to understand their communities, energy needs and project scopes,” he added. “At this time it is premature to specify what PNNL will be providing for CSF Energy and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.”
Koller said Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is working with the CTUIR Board of Trustees’ process in conjunction with Coyote Steals Fire in developing the project scope of work.
“The ES4SE technical phase ends at the end of this calendar year,” he said, “so we are anticipating the technical assistance will be provided by then.”
Mills previously procured funding for and managed two phases of the Umatilla Indian Reservation geothermal resources assessment and a 98 kilowatt grid-tied solar array installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.