PENDLETON — The ban on tobacco in Pendleton parks could become permanent.
The Pendleton City Council has a public hearing during its regular meeting Tuesday evening to consider repealing the sunset provision on the local ban.
The council in September 2017 passed a ban on the use of tobacco and related products in city parks. The council at the time also approved a two-year sunset provision.
City Attorney Nancy Kerns in a memo to the council explained the sunset would repeal the ban on Nov. 31. She also informed the council that Umatilla County’s Tobacco Prevention Education Program coordinator is preparing a petition to request the city make the ban permanent.
The city’s parks commission recently gave its support for making the ban permanent, according to Kerns, and Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts had no objection to a permanent ban as long as officers don’t have to actively enforce the provision.
In new business, the council will consider renewing a lease at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport to Dustin Sorensen, who has been a tenant there for 13 years.
“Sorenson has been an exemplary tenant and continues to maintain the same business, Eastern Oregon Building Enterprise,” according to the memo to council. The lease is for about $1,500 a year.
And the city will hear the first reading of Ordinance 3947, amending the marijuana code language to reflect marijuana as an agricultural product and address the non-retail component of the marijuana industry.
