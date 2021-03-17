Court Install
Students from the Pilot Rock High School leadership class help to lay down a new basketball court at the Pendleton Convention Center on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The court, which is emblazoned with logos for the Southland Conference in Corpus Christi, Texas, will be refinished to represent the Pendleton Round-Up, Happy Canyon Night Show and Boutique Air, according to Pendleton Convention Center director Pat Beard.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

