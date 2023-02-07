PENDLETON — The Pendleton Convention Center is on track to do as well in 2023 as last year, if not better, General Manager Pat Beard said.
"People want face to face meetings again," he said. "Zoom conferences are ineffectual. We satisfy that need."
The center is hosting more events and attracting more multi-day conferences and conventions than in prior years.
"My first year here was 2017," Beard said. "We had 190 events. In 2022, we held 398 events. In 2020 from March to September or October there were no events. COVID curtailed us. We were brought to a screeching halt. We bounced back in 2021 to 240 events. That includes large and small events, from Rotary Club to four-day conferences."
Some major events the center has on its schedule this year include conventions of two corporations along with the Oregon Republican Party and the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, returning to Pendleton after about a 15 year absence.
"The OCA promised they'd never come back," Beard said. "I'm not exactly sure why that happened, but I'm sure it’s not happening now. This is the fourth year the cattlemen have booked their meeting in Pendleton."
The Cattlemen’s Association return says a lot about changes at the convention center in customer and food service, Beard said.
"They’ve found a community which welcomes them,” he said.
The Oregon Sheep Growers Association also scheduled its annual meeting at the convention center. The Oregon School Activities Association's 2-A district and state basketball tournaments are coming back, as usual. The state tournament has been in Pendleton in March since 1957.
"We aim for conferences and conventions that bring visitors from out of town and send them into the city to shop and eat dinner," Beard said. "We contribute to a robust economy."
Beard attributed the center's success to its staff and contractors.
"Our staff are customer service specialists," he said. "Their (audio-visual) services help guests make better presentations. They allay speakers' fears. Pendleton Catering does a great job. Groups are looking for alternative venues for their events. Portland is dirty and it's not safe."
The Vert has blossomed since the center took over its management.
"In 2019, it had six events," Beard said. "After we undertook it, we had 44 in 2022. This year, there will be around 70. We'll have a comedy show in April. The Vert offers something a little different. If the convention center is full, we can tell customers we have another venue."
From Saturday, Feb. 4 to 11, the center is slated to host events with 600 to 1,200 attendees. Among these are the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation's Youth Outdoor Day, Buck Boosters, Happy Canyon Helpers Party and the Daddy Daughter Dance. Some 400 children, plus their parents, attended the RMEF's event.
"Our staff is nimble," Beard said.
The city's budget has line items for the Pendleton Convention Center fund and the center's share of the Tourism Promotion Assessment Charge. The city council last year hiked the room charge per night from $1.50 to $4 in 2023. The convention center receives 30% of TPAC funds, and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce's Travel Pendleton program 70% to promote tourism.
The combined funds totaled about $997,000 in fiscal year 2020, falling to $639,000 in pandemic-plagued 2021, rising to more than $1.314 million for 2022 and approaching $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023. Pendleton's fiscal year ends June 30.
The two main sources of funds are room night taxes and charges for services, each more than $500,000. Lesser sources are from licenses and permits, donations, miscellaneous revenues and transfers.
The state was late in reimbursing the city for the room taxes it collected on Pendleton's behalf. The city recently took over collection. The Pendleton Convention Center received only three quarters worth of collections last year, but five quarters this year.
"It's nice to have more money now, but it was a snafu for our budgeting," Beard said.
In 2020, from March 6, after the 2A basketball tournament, until after the Pendleton Round-Up, the convention center had no meetings or gatherings.
"Nobody was laid off," Beard said. "Everyone was transferred. Most of our staff went to the airport. One went to public works."
Staffing used to be PCC's largest expense, Beard said.
"Catering has grown so much that it's now larger than wages," he said.
