PENDLETON — The Pendleton Convention Center is getting a new full-time staff member, and the city's water filtration plant is getting new filtration membranes for a little more than $2 million.
The Pendleton City Council approved those and other expenditure at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Pat Beard, Pendleton convention center manager, requested the new hire.
The number of events and event days at the convention center has grown 30% since 2017, Beard stated in a memo to the council. In 2022, the center contracted 355 event days, including 55 new events at the Vert Auditorium.
"Events are outgrowing staff," Beard reported. "The cost for an additional utility worker with benefits would be $63,447 per year. This expense can be recovered through lower overtime costs and temp services. Additionally, other line items can be tightened to absorb the additional needed position."
The council also approved the request for new ultrafiltration membranes. Public Works Director Bob Patterson and City Manager Robb Corbett, along with Tim Smith, control systems manager, and Sean Tarter, water superintendent, in a memo to the council explained the membranes provide a physical barrier for extremely effective public health protection against disease-causing organisms in the river.
The city will spread the cost over two years, paying 30% this fiscal year and the rest in 2024.
The council also awarded a contract of almost $6.7 million to High Desert Aggregate & Paving of Oregon to relocate Runway 29’s threshold, new taxi lanes and apron rehabilitation.
The terminal building blocks air traffic control’s view of part of the threshold, according to Airport Manager Steve Chrisman's memo to the council. The relocation also would correct some confusing geometry where the taxiway enters the new threshold. This makes the runway safer for public travel. The new taxi lane also creates more shovel ready area for hangar construction. The apron rehab involves an overlay of aging and raveling asphalt.
Funding for the project comes from two sources.
The city in July received a $4.96 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for crucial safety improvements to runways in small airports in Oregon. The rest comes from the 2021 federal coronavirus rescue package, which received prior council approval.
The city’s portion is $268,856, which comes from facility charges to Boutique Air passengers, according to Chrisman. The only direct fiscal impact of the projects is the capital outlay cost during the time it takes to collect the passenger facility charge match, which can often be many years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.