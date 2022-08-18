Pendleton Convention Center

The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, approved a new full-time staff member to work at the Pendleton Convention Center.

 Mackenzie Whaley/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Convention Center is getting a new full-time staff member, and the city’s water filtration plant is getting new filtration membranes for a little more than $2 million.

The Pendleton City Council approved those and other expenditures at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.