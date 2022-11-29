 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Pendleton Convention Center turns 30

Number of events at convention center booms from 195 a year to 400

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Convention Center celebrates its 30th birthday Monday, Dec. 5, with an evening of hors d'oeuvres and festivities.

"Pendleton is a special place, it's this confluence of history, culture, art, and fun-havers," Pendleton Convention Center Manager Pat Beard said, looking back on his five years managing the center. "People come to Pendleton to have a good time and that's what I want to help facilitate."

LeatherShow_003.jpg
The Pendleton Leather Show draws a crowd on it second day Nov. 4, 2022, in the Pendleton Convention Center. The city marks the convention center's 30th anniversary Monday, Dec. 5.
RUPMAG-ATTRACTION GOLDIES2.jpg
A game of blackjack is underway at Goldies Bar at the Pendleton Convention Center after the Happy Canyon Night Show in Pendleton. The city celbreats the 30th anniversary of the convention center Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Blue Mountain Community College 2022 Graduation Celebration
Students, family and friends gather June 9, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center to show their support for the Blue Mountain Community College Class of 2022. The city celebrates the convention center's 30th anniversary Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

