PENDLETON — At a meeting Tuesday, the members of the Pendleton City Council will consider officializing the process they use to make and meet goals.
The council approved its current goals — improving housing, infrastructure, land development, and economic development — in early 2017, using a process where a committee created a list of proposed goals and then had the public vote on their favorites.
What the council is considering is changing its rules to create a formal goal setting process that’s reviewed and conducted annually.
Under the proposed rules, the council would meet each summer after approving the city budget to review the city’s current goals, discuss obstacles to providing services with staff, and proposing goals for the following year.
After collecting public input, the council would finalize the goals and direct the city manager to create implementation strategies and recommend how they would be funded.
Before the next budget is passed, council members would meet again to consider the city’s funding options for the goals so they can integrate into the budget.
In addition to this new goal-setting process, the proposed rules would also require the council to evaluate the city manager on their ability to hit the benchmarks set by the goals.
The council meeting will be held Tuesday at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
