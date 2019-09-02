PENDLETON — Back in June, the city of Pendleton thought it had a deal with A & B Pinkerton Inc. to sell back its option on 60 acres of industrial land off Airport Road for $8,937.
Two months later, the Pendleton City Council could agree to give it away for free at a meeting Tuesday.
In a staff report to the city council, City Attorney Nancy Kerns explained what changed.
“In June of 2019 City Staff had discussed and Council had approved a buy-out of the option by the landowner,” she wrote. “However, landowner ultimately decided against paying City to release the option and discussion of other consideration, leading to the arrangement before you, was pursued.”
The city bought 40 acres from Pinkerton in 2011 to pair with the newly extended Airport Road with the idea that it could become an industrial park.
As a part of the deal, the city got the option to purchase an additional 60 acres at the price of $12,500 per acre.
But Kerns argued that the city has no “present plans” to purchase the extra land, and if plans changed, city staff would recommend buying it at a lower price.
With the purchase option on the Airport Road land expiring in 2026, the city is now requesting the council move to declare the option surplus and release it back to the property owner.
Although the city raised $6.9 million for an Airport Road industrial park, there’s been little activity in the area, and the city has since switched its economic development focus to the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
The council will also consider an ordinance that will update its Lodging Room Tax Ordinance to require travel booking websites to pay the city’s lodging room tax.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
