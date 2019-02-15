The city of Pendleton could dip back into borrowing to finance a new hangar for one its clients at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
At a meeting Tuesday, staff will propose the city council agree to a $2.6 million loan from Business Oregon to finance an 18,000-square-foot hangar.
According to a staff report from Steve Chrisman, economic development director and airport manager, the hangar will be rented by PAE ISR, a company that already rents a 33,000-square-foot hangar at the airport.
“Pendleton is now their West Coast Base of Operations and they employ well over two dozen people here, all of whom are earning far more than two times the average annual wage in Umatilla County,” Chrisman wrote. “This new hangar would help that number of local employees continue to grow.”
Under the loan agreement, Pendleton would be on the hook to pay the state $161,280 per year for the next 25 years, although Chrisman expects it to be offset by the $216,000 Pendleton will receive from lease payments on the hangar annually.
In a letter to the city council, PAE ISR President Chico Moline wrote that his company wanted to “establish a long term presence in Pendleton” and was willing to rent the hangar for five years, although the letter shouldn’t be considered a “binding commitment.”
If PAE ISR should leave the airport sooner than expected, Chrisman wrote that there should be range customers who could fill the space.
Range staff have long maintained that drone technology is still too new for companies to be willing to invest in hangars themselves.
PAE ISR’s parent company, the Virginia-based PAE, is the “62nd largest defense contractor in the world,” according to Chrisman. Washington Technology magazine states that PAE generated $2.1 billion in revenue in 2018.
This isn’t the only state loan the city hasn’t taken out to pay for an airport hangar, although the other one is structured differently.
The range got money from the state to build a new hangar on behalf of Airbus subsidiary A%5E3, and in order to have $1 million in loans forgiven, it will need to generate 165,000 in total labor hours at the range by April 2022.
The council will also discuss its annual audit report for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
Auditing firm Dickey & Tremper’s findings included a recommendation that the city provide more oversight of the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corp., which administers the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
