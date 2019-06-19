PENDLETON — Over its 16-year existence, the Pendleton urban renewal district’s funding has mostly gone toward restoring façades, providing small business loans, and redeveloping upper story building spaces.
At a meeting Tuesday, staff told the members of the Pendleton City Council, acting as the Pendleton Development Commission, how they could use that money for streets.
If members approve a proposal to spend $3 million from the development commission’s budget, then it would need to be restricted to the urban renewal district, which encompasses downtown Pendleton and some of the surrounding area.
Community Development Director Tim Simons said he and city staff put together a list of streets in need of repair in the district.
The list includes 10 street segments that need a 2-inch overlay and another 36 segments that need a complete reconstruction.
But the biggest target is Southeast Byers Avenue from Fifth Street to 12th Street.
Beyond its crumbling condition, Simons said Byers gets more traffic than its designed for.
Byers is one of Pendleton’s older neighborhoods, meaning the street is narrow and most houses along it don’t have driveways.
Parked cars cling to the sides of Byers, further narrowing the roadway and spurring some cars to park on curbs and sidewalks, damaging walkways.
Simons suggested not only reconstructing Byers, but widening it to better accommodate on-street parking.
He added that the city had been saving a source of street funding to reconstruct Byers, but if the urban renewal district paid for it, the money could go toward other important street projects, like repairing Northwest Despain Avenue.
The project has an estimated cost of $1.7 million, and with the complete list of repair projects totaling $6 million, Simons said staff made a priority list of streets that could fit inside a $3 million budget.
Those streets include parts of Southwest Fifth Street, Southwest First Street, Southeast Third Street, Southeast Eighth Street, Southwest Fourth Street and Southeast Goodwin Avenue.
But Simons warned that the money might not stretch that far because, excluding Byers, the city hadn’t calculated the costs of new sidewalk ramps, curb repairs and drainage issues.
Although the development commission has mostly used urban renewal money for private projects, there are a few notable exceptions.
In 2010, the commission agreed to spend $400,000 to build the Riverfront Plaza, a park that connects the 400 block of Southwest Court Avenue with the Pendleton River Parkway.
And in 2016, the commission contributed nearly three-quarters of the $91,915 cost to repave two public parking lots in the downtown area.
The one-time boost in urban renewal funds is meant to bolster an annual street maintenance budget that’s struggled to stop the bleeding.
In its 2019-20 budget, the city allocated $1.2 million toward street maintenance, a figure the city’s consultants say will maintain the status quo.
Although the council didn’t take any action on Tuesday, City Manager Robb Corbett said members would need to take action soon if it wanted to move forward with the projects.
Councilor Paul Chalmers, the chairman of the commission, said members would vote on the proposal at its July 16 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.