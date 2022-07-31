PENDLETON — Pendleton City Council plans to let voters decide whether to permit psilocybin product manufacturers and service centers to operate within Pendleton’s limits. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms.
“I think it is important to note that if the city council does nothing, psilocybin mushrooms will be sold in Pendleton,” City Manager Robb Corbett said. “The question before the council is do they want to refer it to the voters or not.”
The city council has scheduled a public hearing during its meeting Aug. 2, then vote on Ordinance 3990, a local law declaring a permanent ban on psilocybin services in Pendleton and referring the decision to the voters. If voters approve the ban on Nov. 8, the ordinance will take effect within the city 30 days after Election Day.
Oregon voters approved Ballot Measure 109, the Oregon Psilocybin Service Act, in November 2020. It allowed the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin at licensed facilities. The measure provided for legal access to psilocybin in supervised settings by licensed facilitators. These are not doctors and need only complete a high school education requirement.
The law also grants the Oregon Health Authority two years to develop rules and regulations for psilocybin products and facilities. It set Jan. 2, 2023, as the date to begin issuing psilocybin-related licenses.
In the 2020 election, 64% of Umatilla County voters opposed Ballot Measure 109, which also gives local governments three options regarding psilocybin.
They can do nothing and allow the OHA to regulate psilocybin sales starting in January. They can adopt a two-year ban on psilocybin to see how the industry progresses. Or they can adopt a permanent prohibition on the psychoactive drug. Both of the ban options require the governmental body to adopt a ban and then refer the issue to voters for the final decision.
“Local governments may adopt ordinances that prohibit issuing service center and manufacturer licenses,” the OHA site reads. “Ordinances must be approved by voters at the next general election. When Oregon Psilocybin Services Section receives notice of local ordinance, we will cease issuing licenses within that jurisdiction. If the ordinance does not pass in the general election, OPS will continue to issue licenses.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.