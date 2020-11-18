PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is spinning off Steve Chrisman’s duties as airport manager into its own position, a move meant to allow him to focus more of his attention on his other role as economic development director.
At a Nov. 17 meeting, the council unanimously voted to create a new position that will oversee daily operations at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. Chrisman told the council that with the growth of the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range, the prospect of splitting his duties between economic development and the airport became less feasible. By having a new employee to manage the airport, Chrisman expects to dedicate more time to helping Pendleton’s small business community recover from the pandemic.
City Manager Robb Corbett said the airport manager will report to Chrisman, who will be charged with making the hire. Chrisman said the airport manager will be in charge of improving the services provided by Boutique Air, the city’s Essential Air Service contractor, and land leases across the airport’s sprawling property. With the UAS test range, Chrisman said the airport manager will work with range manager Darryl Abling to oversee its operations.
A New Jersey native, Chrisman moved to Oregon in 1990 to attend Southern Oregon University and eventually made a career in economic development and marketing, including stints with the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City. Corbett hired Chrisman in 2012 as a contracted economic development consultant, and by the following year, the city made Chrisman a full-time employee under the condition that he also manage the airport. Despite Chrisman having no experience in airport operations, Corbett said the move made sense at the time because of the airport’s industrial properties and leases.
In the ad for the new airport manager position, a candidate will be required to hold a bachelor’s degree in business or public administration, real estate, aviation administration or a related field. They will also be required to have three to five years of relevant experience.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor John Turner swore in Steve Campbell onto the city council, completing the process of filling an at-large seat vacated by Paul Chalmers. Campbell’s seat will be up for election in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.