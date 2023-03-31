Adam Thorne, 17, senior at Pendleton High School, uses a pressure washer Thursday, March 30, 2023, to clean the outside entrance ceiling at the Pendleton Warming Station. From the left, Pendleton students Riley Adams, a seventh grader at Sunridge Middle School, and Marilla McClelland-Holden, freshman of the high school, help clean the station.
Adam Thorne, 17, senior at Pendleton High School, uses a pressure washer Thursday, March 30, 2023, to clean the outside entrance ceiling at the Pendleton Warming Station. From the left, Pendleton students Riley Adams, a seventh grader at Sunridge Middle School, and Marilla McClelland-Holden, freshman of the high school, help clean the station.
PENDLETON — Several years of coronavirus-caused congregate shelter closures and a lack of volunteers have left Pendleton’s Neighbor 2 Neighbor shelter behind on much-needed cleaning and inventory tasks, Vice Executive Director Shirley Westfall said.
Thankfully, Westfall continued, a youth group from Crosscreek Church in Pendleton stepped in to help Thursday, March 30, during their spring break.
“They reached out to us and we jumped on them like a baby bird on a worm, it didn't take long to respond to an email like that offering help,” Shirley said. “We are very grateful, we just don't have the cleanup capabilities around here sometimes and stuff like that.”
Led by youth pastor Chris Kaufman, more than 10 student volunteers came to help clean and organize the shelter, devoting time from their spring break to give back to the community, Kaufman said.
“Traditionally we do a big trip somewhere in the world, in the last two years we’ve gone to Metlakatla, Alaska, the only Indian reservation in Alaska, and help with basketball camp, their kids, that kind of stuff,” Kaufman said. “I’m transitioning in the summer to planting a church in La Grande, but my wife and I wanted to do one last service trip with our kids here in Pendleton, so we decided to stay in our community and help over spring break.”
Kaufman said when he learned the Neighbor 2 Neighbor shelter was short on volunteers and needed help, it instantly stood out as a worthy cause and as an opportunity to teach his youth group members about loving their neighbors.
“Over my tenure here, the unhoused population has been on my heart a lot, and it’s something that’s on our kid’s hearts too, some kids are struggling with housing issues themselves,” Kaufman said. “Providing this kind of indirect service to the community, helping keep a space clean and prepare it, is another valuable lesson on the different ways we can give back.”
Youth group members power washed the shelter’s exterior, organized its clothing stores and saw to general maintenance while the Dwight Johnson, the shelter's executive director, and Westfall fetched lunch and cleaned the shelter's washing appliances.
This is all in an effort to bring the shelter back to a standard it held before the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson explained, as the shelter begins to resume its previous role as a community center for Pendleton’s homeless population.
Due to fears of the coronavirus spreading amongst the shelter population, the shelter stopped providing congregate overnight services, and was forced to interact with it’s clients outdoors in the brisk winter cold and sweltering months.
“Since we reopened the Day Center things have been going well,” Westfall said. “People just keep telling us that they are missing the community we provide. We are their community, and so people have begun returning just to visit and spend time with others and catch up. It’s nice to be able to open our doors again.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.