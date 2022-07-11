PENDLETON — Three members of an advisory committee to the Pendleton Development Commission resigned in protest over a procedure violation, reported Charles Denight, city urban renewal associate director.
The seven-person volunteer Pendleton Grant Review Committee oversees the Facade Restoration and Second Story grant programs of the Pendleton Development Commission. Kate Dimon, Bill Taylor and Velda Arnaud resigned. Dimon was the committee's chair.
Denight said the PDC usually takes one to two months to act on an advisory committee’s recommendations. But the commission on May 20 was swift to approve the $500,000 grant to developer Sidney True of Clackamas to buy and remodel the crime-plagued Marigold Hotel
“True was on a tight deadline,” Denight explained, “so the commission chose to forego some procedures.”
Members of the city council serve on the PDC and receive advice from citizens’ committees.
“The commission sets procedures for advisory committees to follow,” Denight noted. “In this case, it chose to change its procedure, due to the short time available.”
Dimon, a community college historic preservation professor, said she objected to other rule violations besides the short period for review, recommendation and approval. True didn’t own the building, which she said was a requirement for PDC grant recommendation procedures. Nor did the project’s proposed paint scheme meet downtown historic district requirements.
“Why even have an historic district?” she asked.
City Manager Robb Corbett said the PDC does not require someone to own a property to obtain a grant.
True renamed The Marigold as The Pendleton Hotel. Renovation work on it continues at 105 S.E. Court Ave.
